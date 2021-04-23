'One' verdict: Fails to live up to expectations

'One' box office verdict: Mammootty-starrer fails to live up to expectations

The film recovered merely 35 per cent of the investment during its theatrical run

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 23 2021, 18:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 18:15 ist
Actor Mammootty in 'One'. Credit: IMDb

Malayalam actor Mammootty's latest movie One, which hit the screens on March 26, has failed to live up to expectations at the worldwide box office. According to industry tracker A B George, the film's closing collection stands at Rs 12.45 crore, a disappointing figure by 'Megastar' standards. It recovered around 35 per cent of the initial investment through its theatrical run and is being perceived as a 'disaster'.

It opened on a good note, collecting over Rs 1 crore on the first day. The biggie, however, failed to impress critics because of its middling execution. The mixed reviews resulted in an ordinary word of mouth, which affected its performance in the long run. The Covid-19 pandemic too had an impact on the film's collection. One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, was a political drama that revolved around the challenges faced by a principled Chief Minister, who tries to serve the state while rising above party lines. The cast included Joju George, Nandhu and the late P Balachandran.

One was Mammootty's second release of the year. He was seen playing the titular role in the thriller The Priest, which released in theatres nearly two weeks before the political drama. Jogin Chacko's magnum opus made a good impact at the box office, helping Mollywood regain its mojo after the lockdown. The general feeling is that the underwhelming response to One will not affect Mammootty too much as The Priest emerged as a big hit.
 

 

The Uncle star, meanwhile, is working on Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad. The film is touted to be a mass drama and features him in a new avatar. Mammootty will be reuniting with the ace filmmaker for Bilal, a sequel to their cult hit Big B, which hit the screens in 2007. The mass hero will also be seen in a film penned by Murali Gopy, the writer of Mohanlal's popular movie Lucifer.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mammootty
Mollywood
DH Entertainment

What's Brewing

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

 