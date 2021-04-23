'One' box office verdict: Mammootty-starrer fails to live up to expectations

Malayalam actor Mammootty's latest movie One, which hit the screens on March 26, has failed to live up to expectations at the worldwide box office. According to industry tracker A B George, the film's closing collection stands at Rs 12.45 crore, a disappointing figure by 'Megastar' standards. It recovered around 35 per cent of the initial investment through its theatrical run and is being perceived as a 'disaster'.

#OneMovie Final Collection Worldwide -

Kerala Gross - ₹7.2 crs

ROI - ₹50 Lk

Overseas - ₹4.75 crs

Total worldwide Gross - ₹12.45 crs.#Disaster in box office (Revenue for distributors from theatre share + ovs rights - ₹5+ crs)

Around 35% of the budget recovered from theatres. — AB George (@AbGeorge_2255) April 23, 2021

It opened on a good note, collecting over Rs 1 crore on the first day. The biggie, however, failed to impress critics because of its middling execution. The mixed reviews resulted in an ordinary word of mouth, which affected its performance in the long run. The Covid-19 pandemic too had an impact on the film's collection. One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, was a political drama that revolved around the challenges faced by a principled Chief Minister, who tries to serve the state while rising above party lines. The cast included Joju George, Nandhu and the late P Balachandran.

One was Mammootty's second release of the year. He was seen playing the titular role in the thriller The Priest, which released in theatres nearly two weeks before the political drama. Jogin Chacko's magnum opus made a good impact at the box office, helping Mollywood regain its mojo after the lockdown. The general feeling is that the underwhelming response to One will not affect Mammootty too much as The Priest emerged as a big hit.



The Uncle star, meanwhile, is working on Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad. The film is touted to be a mass drama and features him in a new avatar. Mammootty will be reuniting with the ace filmmaker for Bilal, a sequel to their cult hit Big B, which hit the screens in 2007. The mass hero will also be seen in a film penned by Murali Gopy, the writer of Mohanlal's popular movie Lucifer.