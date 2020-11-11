Open to directing Hindi remake of Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru', says Sudha Kongara

Director Sudha Kongara is awaiting the release of her next big film Soorarai Pottru, which is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (November 12). Speaking to DH during a roundtable with the national media, the Saala Khadoos helmer said that she would love to direct the Hindi remake of the film if such a project materialises

She, however, refused to comment on the cast of the Hindi version, indicating that she has not thought about the same.

Sudha, who began her career with the Tamil movie Drohi. rose to fame with the Tamil-Hindi bilingual Irudhi Suttru/ Saala Khadoos that featured R Madhavan in the lead. She directed Guru, the Telugu remake of the movie, adding a new dimension to her career.

She directed a segment in the Tamil anthology Pudhu Pudhu Kaalai, which released on Amazon Prime Video a few days ago.

It remains to be seen whether Soorarai Pottru proves to be a memorable release for her. The film is inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath and features Suriya in the lead. It has a strong cast that includes Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and 'Collection King' Mohan Babu.

Soorarai Pottru, produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers eventually opted for a 'direct to digital' premiere, skipping the theatrical route and this ruffled a few feathers. Director Hari requested Suriya to reconsider the decision but the NGK hero refused to relent.

The film was expected to stream from October 30 but failed to keep its date with the audience as there was a delay in receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the the Indian Air Force (IAF). Soorarai Pottru has the potential to open to a good response, adding a new dimension to the 'theatre vs web' debate.