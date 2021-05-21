Operation Java: An engaging cybercrime thriller

Operation Java

Malayalam (Zee5)

Director: Tharun Moorthy

Cast: Balu Varghese, Lukman Avaran, Binu Pappu

Rate: 3.5/5

Despite knowing how cybercrimes are planned and executed, many people still fall prey to them. ‘Operation Java', a crime-thriller, shows how the police crack cases ranging from piracy to OTP scams.

Antony George (Balu Varghese) and Vinay Dasan (Lukman Avaran) walk into a cyber cell with their findings of the famous ‘Premam’ piracy case. First, the police officers are apprehensive about them but soon the duo's discovery proves to be true.

The duo impresses most of the cops in the cell and bags a paid internship at the cell. Cases after cases unfold but an interesting climax reminds us of reality.

The story has its emotional arcs, like a youngster struggling to keep his relationship afloat, and a mother hoping her son to grab a well-paying job someday.

Balu and Lukman are convincing. Binu Pappu, proving to be a good addition to the Malayalam cinemascape, is sold as a senior at the cell. Irshad as the authoritative yet humane chief officer is convincing.

'Operation Java' depicts how even though cyber crooks have become more high-tech over time, our cyber police stations and cops are still stuck with archaic knowledge, computers, and low-speed internet.

This is a film that exposes the lack of improvements in our system. Director Tharun Moorthy makes a brilliant debut.