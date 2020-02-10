Oscars 2020: 5 things to know about 'Marriage Story' actress Laura Dern

Laura Dern, on Monday, bagged the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her feisty performance in Marriage Story, giving her fans a reason to rejoice. This is her first Academy Award, which makes the win even more memorable. The 53-year-old, who has been an integral part of the industry, for nearly four decades, is considered to be one of the most 'unconventional' heroines of her time. Here are five amazing things fans need to know about the star.

Third Time Lucky: Marriage Story helped Dern bag her first Academy Award after two unsuccessful attempts. The powerhouse performer, in 1992, received a 'Best Actress' nomination for her performance in Rambling Rose but lost out to Jodie Foster, who impressed one and all with her act in The Silence of the Lambs. In 2015, she received a nomination in the 'Best Supporting Actor' category for Wild, losing out to Boyhood star Patricia Arquette. All in all, this is truly a case of third time lucky.

Impressive Beginnings: Dern made her acting 'debut', when she was merely six years old, with an uncredited appearance in the 1973 release White Lightning that featured her mother and noted actress Diane Ladd in a key role. She was also a part of her mom's critically-acclaimed Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, which was helmed by Martin Scorsese.

She's Bold And Confident: Dern has no qualms about voicing her opinion on burning matters, making her political stance clear. The bold lady, in 2009, grabbed plenty of attention when she praised the then-incoming Barack Obama administration, saying that she was looking forward to an 'amazing change' in the country.

She Cares For Gender Disparity: Being an outspoken individual, she has never hesitated to talk about the sensitive topic of gender pay inequality in Hollywood. In fact, some time ago, she had even backed a film, which dealt with the issue in a biting and relatable manner.

An Unusual Choice: Dern considers her portrayal of Ruth Stoops in Citizen Ruth to be the best role of her career as it allowed her to be 'depraved' while having a blast. Interestingly, many fans feel that this is an unconventional choice as she has been a part of several bigger movies such as Rambling Rose and Jurassic Park.