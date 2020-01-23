Oscars 2020 Best Director nominees: Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino and Bong Joon-ho make the cut

The Oscars 2020 is slated to be held on February 10 and this has given movie buffs a big reason to rejoice, Just like previous editions, the current one to likely to feature stiff competition between the biggest names in the film world and this has created a great deal of buzz in the industry. The 'Best Director' category, in particular, looks quite promising as stellar filmmakers like Bong Joon-ho, Todd Phillips and Quentin Tarantino are in the running. With Oscars fever setting in, here is the complete list of nominees in the 'Best Director' category.

Sam Mendes (1917)

Sam Mendes, who became a household name with Skyfall and Spectre, earned the nomination for his critically-acclaimed war movie 1917. The film, revolving around the story of two young British soldiers, has impressed all and sundry courtesy its 'hard-hitting' presentation. 1917 has an approval/Tomatometer rating of 89 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, which bears testimony to Mendes' prowess.

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese bagged the nomination for the stealing the show with the crime-thriller The Irishman, starring the legendary Al Pacino and Robert D Niro. The film, based on the popular novel I Heard You Paint Houses, was praised for redefining the tenets of the gangster genre and adopting a mature tone. It has an approval rating of 96 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Director Todd Phillips bagged his first Oscars nomination in the 'Best Director' category for helming the psychological-thriller Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character. The film grabbed plenty of attention due to its dark theme and sensitive presentation, which makes the filmmaker a strong contender for the honour. Its Rotten Tomatoes 'approval rating' stands at 69 per cent.

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Quentin Tarantino, who needs no introduction at all, earned the nomination for enthralling movie buffs with his magnum opus Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, starring A-listers Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. Its Rotten Tomatoes approval rating stands at an impressive 85 per cent.

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Korean director Bong Joon-ho bagged the coveted nomination for stealing hearts with the internationally-acclaimed Parasite and this bears testimony to his directorial abilities. It holds an approval rating of 99 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, which speaks volumes about its impact.