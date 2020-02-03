Oscars 2020 Best Picture nominations: Several biggies in the running

The Oscars 2020 are slated to be held on February 10. The 'Best Picture' category, in particular, has become the talk of the town as quite a few critically-acclaimed movies are in the running. With Oscar fever running wild, here is the full list of nominees

Ford V Ferrari

The James Mangold-directed biggie revolved around the exploits of Motorsport legend Ken Miles and highlighted the cruel twist of fate leading to his death. The sports-drama featured Hollywood A-listers Christian Bale and Matt Damon in the lead and won hearts because of its intense and gripping presentation.

The Irishman

Martin Scorsese's epic crime-drama The Irishman impressed all and sundry with its gripping climax and mature screenplay, which refrained from glamourising 'violent men'. The film had a stellar cast, headlined by Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, which helped it connect with a wider audience.

Jojo Rabbit

Taika Waititi's surprisingly delightful comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit revolved around a Hitler Youth member who receives the shock of his life when he learns that his mother has been hiding a Jewish girl in her attic. It received flattering reviews for highlighting the importance of inclusiveness in the most entertaining way possible.

Joker

Considered to be the favourite in this category, Joker featured a terrific performance from Joaquin Phoenix, which grabbed plenty of attention worldwide. The film impressed fans with its chilling portrayal of violence without glorifying it in any form whatsoever.

Little Women

Based on a classic novel of the same name, Little Women featured a powerful cast featuring noted actresses Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson in the lead. The Greta Gerwig-directed drama received a thumbs up for its sensitive and intelligent screenplay.

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story grabbed plenty of attention due to its relatable screenplay and sensitive depiction of marital problems. The film also featured stellar performances from Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, which enhanced its recall value.

1917

The Sam Mendes-helmed World War 1 drama floored one and all with its raw presentation and technical finesse. It featured newcomers in the lead and this enhanced the shock value/impact of the onscreen action big time.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino's magnum opus Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, featuring Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt in the lead, served as strong proof of the ace filmmaker's evolution as storytelling and impressed most critics with its well-crafted narrative.

Parasite

A surprise entry in ways, Korean director Bong Joon-ho's black comedy Parasite broke the language barrier and impressed movie lovers by blurring the lines between art films and commercial entertainers.