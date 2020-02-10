Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt wins first acting Oscar, thanks Quentin Tarantino in acceptance speech

Actor Brad Pitt on Monday (February 10) won the Academy Award for 'Best Supporting Actor' for stealing the show with his performance in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. This is his first Oscar for acting. Thereafter, he gave his co-star and fellow Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio a warm hug, which created a great deal of buzz among fans. In his acceptance speech, the Mr and Mrs Smith star thanked director Quentin Tarantino for making the win possible.

"Thank you. It's incredible. Thank you Academy for this honour. They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it, in the end the adults do the right thing. This (the award) is really about Quentin Tarantino. You are original and one of a kind. The film industry would be much drier place without you" he said.

Pitt edged out the likes of Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood) and Joe Pesci (The Irishman), which made the win sweeter.

The actor has maintained a low profile over the past few years due to personal reasons and the Oscar win is set to bring him back into the limelight. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, featured Brad Pitt in the role of a stunt double and offered a refreshing take on the film industry. It starred Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead and saw him essay the role of a movie star.

