Oscars 2021: Screenplay win for 'Promising Young Woman'

Oscars 2021: Emerald Fennell wins 'Original Screenplay' award for 'Promising Young Woman'

'Promising Young Woman' is a revenge comedy and deals with the #MeToo movement

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 26 2021, 05:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 10:40 ist
Emerald Fennell . Credit: Reuters Photo

Actor-director Emerald Fennell has bagged the Oscar for 'Original Screenplay' for the movie Promising Young Woman.  The film is revenge comedy and revolves around what happens when the protagonist decides to get even with those responsible for her friend's rape. It received rave reviews for the performances but a few feathers were ruffled by the bold premise. 

 

oscars 2021
Hollywood

