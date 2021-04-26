Oscars 2021: Emerald Fennell wins 'Original Screenplay

Oscars 2021: Emerald Fennell wins 'Original Screenplay' for 'Promising Young Woman'

'Promising Young Woman' is a revenge comedy and deals with the #MeToo movement

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 26 2021, 05:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 05:54 ist
Emerald Fennell . Credit: Reuters Photo

Actor-director Emerald Fennell has bagged the Oscar for 'Original Screenplay' for the movie Promising Young Woman

(More to follow)

oscars 2021
Hollywood

