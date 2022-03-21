Oscars 2022 | Haven't been invited to the event, says 'West Side Story' star Rachel Zegler

Haven't been invited to the Oscars: Rachel Zegler

The Steven Spielberg-directed musical has been nominated in seven categories

Actor Rachel Zegler. Credit: Reuters Photo/Henry Nicholls

Actor Rachel Zegler has revealed that she will not be at the Oscars to support West Side Story as she was not invited to the ceremony on Sunday.

The Steven Spielberg-directed musical is nominated for seven Oscars, including the best picture at the movie gala.

Zegler plays the role of Maria in Spielberg's ambitious new adaptation of the 1957 musical of the same name, which was later turned into a successful Hollywood movie in 1961.

Zegler spoke about the missing invite when a fan asked her what she planned to wear for the Oscars.

"I'm not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel,” the actor said in her reply.

The comments left many of the actor's fans angry as it is normal for stars to attend the ceremony to support the film even if they did not receive a nomination.

The actor later wrote, "IDK y'all I have tried it all but it doesn't seem to be happening. I will root for ‘West Side Story’ from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago. I hope some last-minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess. thanks for all the shock and outrage — I'm disappointed, too. but that's OK. So proud of our movie.”

The 94th Academy Awards will take place Sunday, March 27

