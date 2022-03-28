Oscars 2022: Jason Momoa burps while presenting award

Oscars 2022: Jason Momoa burps while presenting Best Sound honour

Momoa and Brolin took to the stage to present the award and began joking with each other

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Mar 28 2022, 09:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 09:13 ist
Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa speak onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards. Credit: AFP Photo

It was a blooper moment at the 94th Academy Award when Jason Momoa hysterically burped into the mic while presenting the Best Sound Editing honour as part of a bit with actor Josh Brolin.

Momoa and Brolin took to the stage to present the award and began joking with each other.

Brolin began by asking Momoa if he had ever been nominated for an Academy Award.

Momoa with a laugh said 'no'. The 'Aquaman star then quipped that he can nominate his name in every category so he, too, can win a statuette.

Brolin joked that the sound Momoa would be nominated for would be his burps. The two then proceeded to announce the nominees and winner for best sound editing.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Entertainment News
Oscars 2022
Jason Momoa
Josh Brolin

What's Brewing

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse

Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse

 