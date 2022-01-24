OTT allows actors to explore characters that aren't 'dry cleaned', says Shweta Tripathi

Shweta Tripathi says that the OTT revolution is a boon for actors as it allows them to explore grey characters, something that helps them push their limits as performers. 'Golu', however, feels that one's approach to acting remains the same irrespective of the medium.

"Acting is acting regardless of whether it is done for a film or a series. That said, OTT has more depth and allows us to essay characters that are not dry cleaned at all,'' she told DH.

Shweta, who was born in New Delhi, began her acting career with a supporting role in the 2009 TV show Kya Mast Hai Life. She soon rose to fame with her work in the 2015 release Masaan, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The actor further consolidated her standing in the film industry with the well-received film Haramkhor. It was, however, the web series Mirzapur that proved to be a gamechanger for her. The portrayal of Gajagamini Gupta, a brilliant student leader who gets embroiled in a violent war between her friends and a gangster, hit the right notes with many praising her for doing justice to her reel journey, Her transformation from innocent to manipulative, especially in the second season, was a highlight of the series. Many felt that Gajagamini was a grey individual mainly because of the way in which she manipulated a character in Mirzapur 2. Shweta was equally impressive in The Gone Game.

She continued her tryst with grey characters with the recently-released web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankein, which revolved around what happens when the protagonist finds himself caught between two women. The actor enjoyed playing the role of Shikha.

"I liked the fact that love is the only driving force in her life," added Shweta.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankein premiered on Netflix a few days ago, garnering attention with its intriguing screenplay. It has an impressive cast headlined by Tahir Raj Bhasin, who was recently seen in the sports drama 83.