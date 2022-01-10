OTT has changed the game, there is more creative freedom: '420 IPC' director Manish Gupta

Noted director Manish Gupta, who has helmed films such as Stoneman Murders and Hostel, says that the OTT revolution is a gamechanger for the film industry as it gives storytellers the freedom to explore a variety of subjects without worrying about the commercial aspects.

"OTT ne toh pura game badal diya hai. The whole process has become simpler. We have more freedom and that insecurity is gone, " he told DH.

OTT emerged as a powerful medium for storytelling in India in 2018 when Sacred Games premiered on Netflix, garnering attention with its bold and violent content. Mirzapur--a hard-hitting series set in the Hindi heartland-- The Family Man and the sports-based thriller Inside Edge too proved to be 'digital blockbusters'. It was, however, the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 that established OTT as an alternative to cinemas.

Big-ticket movies such as Gulabo Sitabo and Laxmii opted for a direct-to-digital release, skipping the theatrical route, The digital medium continued its dominance in 2021 as biggies such as Radhe and Jai Bhim, a gritty courtroom drama with socio-political undertones, premiered on OTT. The rise of streaming platforms also made it possible for relatively smaller films such as Darbaan and Chintu Ka Birthday find an audience. Gupta's latest movie 420 IPC, which was shot on a limited budget, continued this trend when it premiered on a streaming platform last month, receiving fair patronage

The courtroom drama featured Vinay Pathak in the role of an ordinary Chartered Accountant, who is accused of fraud. and reunited him with his Bheja Fry co-star Ranvir Shorey.

"Working with them was a jovial experience as they are jovial individuals," said Gupta.

420 IPC received praise for its performances but a section of the audience felt that Gul Panag, who played Pathak's wife, didn't get enough scope in the narrative. Gupta, however, wasn't too affected by this observation.

"This was always supposed to be a supporting character. People, however, may have had more expectations as she is a known name," said the Rahasya helmer.

It remains to be seen whether the favourable response to 420 IPC encourages Gupta to work on more direct-to-OTT releases in the days to come.