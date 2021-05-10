OTT platforms feature authentic characters, one needs to be subtle: Tamannaah Bhatia

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who garnered attention with her work in the series 11th Hour, says the digital medium is a boon for actors as it features authentic characters. The Sye Raa star adds that her upcoming show November Story has a well-written script and relatable plot, which revolves around the bond between protagonist and her father.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What encouraged you to take up November Story?

November Story happened before the Covid-19 pandemic. Not a lot of actors from the South Indian film industry were doing web shows back then and I wanted to explore the space. The show is a thriller, which is a good genre, and has been written well.

How did you prepare for your role in the series?

This character needed a lot of preparation and attention to minute details. I would sit with an Assistant Director (AD) before the shoot and go over what had happened on the show previously.

Are there any similarities between the character and your real-life personality?

Not really, this is a very different kind of world. However, the show revolves around my character's attempts at saving her father, which is a relatable theme. This sentiment really came in handy while playing the part.

What are the advantages of working in a web series?

Web shows feature characters that are authentic and not cinematic. The actor really needs to be subtle, which helps the person explore more as a performer.

How did you deal with setbacks during the early stages of your career?

I never really took success and failure seriously initially, mainly because I started young.

You have essayed several roles in your career. Is there a character that deserves a series or film of its own?

I feel that my character from the Telugu movie 100 Percent Love could do with a series of her own. She is someone who could hold the attention of the audience for a longer span of time.