'Our baby coming soon': Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy

Bollywood’s hottest couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child together. On Monday, Alia took to social media to announce she is expecting her first child with Ranbir.

The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures with her husband, where she is seen having an ultrasound.

“Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨,” Alia captioned the post.

The couple got married in April after dating each other for nearly five years.

The couple is also set to share screen space for the first time in "Brahmastra: Part One Shiva", scheduled to be released on September 9.

At a press conference for his upcoming film "Shamshera" last week, Kapoor said he couldn't have asked for a better life partner than Bhatt.

"It is a very big year for me. It is a great year for me, I got married, it is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life... My life with Alia is the best," he had said.

Kapoor had also said that Bhatt has seen the teaser of "Shamshera", but has yet to see the trailer as she was miles away from him in London.

Last month, Bhatt flew out to the UK to shoot for her Hollywood debut, "Heart of Stone". Her upcoming films also include "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and "Darlings", which marks her debut as a producer.