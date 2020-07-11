Covid-19: Palm Springs Film Festival delayed

Palm Springs Film Festival pushed back due to coronavirus pandemic

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 11 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 15:49 ist
Palm Springs Film Festival has been pushed back amid the Covid-19 pandemic

The 32nd annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) has been postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, which was previously scheduled to run from January 7 through January 18, will now take place from February 25 through March 8.

Announcing the new schedule for the festival, the organisers on Friday said that the date change was to ensure the health and safety of festival-goers.

“The date change is to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, staff, filmmaker guests and partners, and to make sure we can have a memorable and enjoyable festival experience," the Palm Springs International Film Festival Society said in a statement to Deadline.

PSIFF follows the Oscars, the SAG Awards, and other entertainment-related events in shifting dates due to Covid-19.

Festival film submissions for the movie gala will start on August 1 through website FilmFreeway. Festival passes will go on sale in October.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
covid -19

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Coronavirus: Drug regulator okays psoriasis injection

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

Usain Bolt says he is open to comeback if coach asks

How Bengaluru was bought for Rs 3 lakh 333 years ago

How Bengaluru was bought for Rs 3 lakh 333 years ago

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

KFC birthday party costs $18,000 in Covid-19 fines

 