Palm Springs Film Festival pushed back due to coronavirus pandemic

The 32nd annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) has been postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, which was previously scheduled to run from January 7 through January 18, will now take place from February 25 through March 8.

Announcing the new schedule for the festival, the organisers on Friday said that the date change was to ensure the health and safety of festival-goers.

“The date change is to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, staff, filmmaker guests and partners, and to make sure we can have a memorable and enjoyable festival experience," the Palm Springs International Film Festival Society said in a statement to Deadline.

PSIFF follows the Oscars, the SAG Awards, and other entertainment-related events in shifting dates due to Covid-19.

Festival film submissions for the movie gala will start on August 1 through website FilmFreeway. Festival passes will go on sale in October.