Parallel films stole the limelight in Kerala film awards

National film award winner Suraj Venjaramoodu and Kani Kustruti won Kerala state film awards 2019 for best actors, while 'Vasanthi' directed by Shinos Rahman and Sajas Rahman, known as 'Rahman brothers', was selected as best film.

'Kenjira', a film by a group of tribal people of Wayanad, was selected as second best film. The film is in Paniya tribal language. Lijo Jose Pelliserry won the award for second best director for the film 'Jallikettu' that had already won many accolades for him.

Most of the films that won the awards were non-commercial ones. A jury headed by known cinematographer Madhu Ambat selected the awards.

Known actor Fahad Faasil won the award for best character actor for his role in 'Kumbalangi Nights', while Swasika won the award for best character actress in the film 'Vasanthi'. 'Kumbalangi Nights' was also selected as the best film with popular appeal and aesthetic value.

Suraj was selected as best actor for his roles in 'Android Kunjappan' as an old man dealing with a robot, as well as for the role of a deaf and dumb man in the film ‘Vikrithi’. Kani won the award for her role in the film 'Biriyani' as a woman struggling in a patriarchal society.

Najeem Arshad won the award for best singer for 'Kettiyollanu Ente Malakha' and Madhushree Narayanan won the award for best singer for 'Kolambi'

Popular actor Nivin Pauly for his role in 'Moothon', Anna Ben for the role in 'Helen' and Priyamvadha Krishna for the role in 'Thottapan' got a special mention of the jury. The declaration of the awards got delayed owing to the pandemic, said Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan.