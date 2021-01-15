Paresh Rawal to complete shoot for Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Veteran star Paresh Rawal has been roped in by Excel Entertainment to shoot the remaining portions of late actor Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeenz.

Kapoor died on April 30 last year at the age of 67 after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia.

A source close to the production told PTI that Rawal will play the same role in the movie.

"Paresh Rawal has agreed to shoot the remaining portions of the film. The shoot will begin soon, we are figuring out things," the source added.

The film will be released in theatres on September 4, Kapoor's birth date.

The film also features Juhi Chawla, who extensively worked with Kapoor in the 1990s on films such as Bol Radha Bol, Eena Meena Deeka and Daraar.

Debutante filmmaker Hitesh Bhatia is directing the film, which is produced by Excel Entertainment in association with casting director-filmmaker Honey Trehan and Abhishek Choubey under their banner MacGuffin Pictures.