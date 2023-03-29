Parineeti blushes when asked about Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra turns pink when asked about wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha

Viral Bhayani, a celebrity photographer, shared a video on Instagram, where Parineeti was seen getting into her car after she was exiting the airport

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 29 2023, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 14:56 ist
Actor Parineeti Chopra. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was seen turning pink as she blushed when she was asked about her wedding rumours with Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha.

Viral Bhayani, a celebrity photographer, shared a video on Instagram, where Parineeti was seen getting into her car after she was exiting the airport.

Several photographers asked about the "news" about her wedding.

Also Read | Dhankhar teases Raghav Chadha over dating rumours with Parineeti Chopra

Giving just a smile and blushing, Parineeti kept walking towards her car dressed in an all black outfit

She was asked again and Parineeti replied with just a "Hmm?"

When she was prodded again to confirm, Parineeti said, "Thank you. Bye. Goodnight." Parineeti blushed and smiled again.

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Parineeti Chopra
bollywood
India News
Raghav Chadha
AAP

Related videos

What's Brewing

10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra

10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra

T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction

T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

Climate action ever more urgent

Climate action ever more urgent

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

 