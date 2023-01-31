'Pathaan' nears Rs 600 crore mark on day six

Production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Tuesday said its latest offering Pathaan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, has raised Rs 591 crore gross worldwide in six days.

According to YRF, on its sixth day, the film registered Rs 26.50 crore net in India (Hindi – Rs 25.50 crore, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions – Rs 1 crore), taking the domestic gross to Rs 32 crore. The studio said that the overseas gross on day six stood at Rs 16 crore.

Since its January 25 release, Pathaan has recorded Rs 224.6 crore in the overseas territories alone, while net collection in India stands at Rs 307.25 crore (Hindi - Rs 296.50 crore, dubbed - Rs 10.75 crore).

The Siddharth Anand-directed actioner, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, collected Rs 106 crore globally on its opening day, followed by Rs 113.6 crore on day two, Rs 90 crore on day three, Rs 116 crore on day four, and Rs 112 crore on day five.

Pathaan, a globetrotting espionage thriller, follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X, led by Jim (John), from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The film, which marks Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years, is the fourth title in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).