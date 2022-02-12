What's next for Deepika after 'Gehraiyaan'?

'Pathan' to 'Fighter': A look at what's next for Deepika Padukone after 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika received rave reviews for her intense performance in 'Gehraiyaan'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 12 2022, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 18:02 ist
Actor Deepika Padukone. Credit: AFP Photo/Sujit Jaiswal

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's latest movie Gehraiyaan premiered on OTT on February 11, receiving fairly positive reviews from movie buffs. Most critics lauded the actor for delivering an intense performance that exceeded expectations. She played Alisha, a complex character with a past, in the romantic drama. The perception is that Deepika is set to make full use of the overwhelming response to Gehraiyaan as she has quite a few interesting films lined up for release in the coming months. Here is a look at her upcoming movies.

Also Read | 'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Deepika Padukone delivers effective performance in compelling romantic drama

Pathan

Deepika will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming movie Pathan. The two impressed fans with their chemistry in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express, emerging as a bankable pair. It remains to be seen whether the two are able to recreate the magic this time around. Pathan is part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which includes the Tiger franchise and War, and features John Abraham as the antagonist.

Project K

Deepika began her acting career with the Kannada movie Aishwarya, a remake of the Telugu hit Manmadhudu, which featured Upendra in the lead. She subsequently acted in the Tamil movie Kochadaiiyaan, starring Rajinikanth. The star is set to return to the South Indian film fraternity with  Prabhas' Project K, which will be shot in multiple languages. The Tollywood biggie reportedly has shades of the Telugu classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, starring the late Sridevi and Chiranjeevi. It will be directed by Nag Ashwin, who wielded the microphone for the Keerthy Suresh-starrer Mahanati.

The Intern

Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan, who impressed fans with her reel dynamics in Piku, are set to reunite for the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood flick The Intern. The movie will have a breezy yet realistic narrative. The film was to be made with Rishi Kapoor but that did not happen as 'Chintuji' passed away in 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Fighter

Deepika is set to reunite with Siddharth Anand for the aerial action-thriller Fighter, which marks her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The biggie, which will be released in multiple languages, is likely to feature 'Piku' in a stylish avatar and cater to the 'Gen Y' audience.

 

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Deepika Padukone
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

How your brain wrestles with ethics of eating animals

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

V-Day: Flowers, chocolates or a good whipping?

Roughing it outdoors in winter

Roughing it outdoors in winter

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

In a first at Beijing Games, Zhangjiakou sees real snow

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

Whip up some romance with these Valentine’s Day treats

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

NASA telescope sends home 18 images of starlight

 