'Pathan' to 'Fighter': A look at what's next for Deepika Padukone after 'Gehraiyaan'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's latest movie Gehraiyaan premiered on OTT on February 11, receiving fairly positive reviews from movie buffs. Most critics lauded the actor for delivering an intense performance that exceeded expectations. She played Alisha, a complex character with a past, in the romantic drama. The perception is that Deepika is set to make full use of the overwhelming response to Gehraiyaan as she has quite a few interesting films lined up for release in the coming months. Here is a look at her upcoming movies.

Also Read | 'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Deepika Padukone delivers effective performance in compelling romantic drama

Pathan

Deepika will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming movie Pathan. The two impressed fans with their chemistry in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express, emerging as a bankable pair. It remains to be seen whether the two are able to recreate the magic this time around. Pathan is part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which includes the Tiger franchise and War, and features John Abraham as the antagonist.

Project K

Deepika began her acting career with the Kannada movie Aishwarya, a remake of the Telugu hit Manmadhudu, which featured Upendra in the lead. She subsequently acted in the Tamil movie Kochadaiiyaan, starring Rajinikanth. The star is set to return to the South Indian film fraternity with Prabhas' Project K, which will be shot in multiple languages. The Tollywood biggie reportedly has shades of the Telugu classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, starring the late Sridevi and Chiranjeevi. It will be directed by Nag Ashwin, who wielded the microphone for the Keerthy Suresh-starrer Mahanati.

The Intern

Deepika and Amitabh Bachchan, who impressed fans with her reel dynamics in Piku, are set to reunite for the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood flick The Intern. The movie will have a breezy yet realistic narrative. The film was to be made with Rishi Kapoor but that did not happen as 'Chintuji' passed away in 2020 after a battle with cancer.

Fighter

Deepika is set to reunite with Siddharth Anand for the aerial action-thriller Fighter, which marks her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. The biggie, which will be released in multiple languages, is likely to feature 'Piku' in a stylish avatar and cater to the 'Gen Y' audience.