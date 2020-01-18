'Pattas' 3-day box office collection: Dhanush starrer makes an impact

The eagerly-awaited Dhanush starrer Pattas, which arrived in theatres on January 15, 2020, opened to a good response at the Tamil Nadu box office, collecting around Rs seven crore. It remained strong on days two and three, giving 'D' fans a reason to rejoice. Speaking to Deccan Herald, trade analyst and tracker, Ramesh Bala says the martial arts flick's three-day gross will be around Rs 18 crore.

"The three-day gross for Pattas will be between Rs 17 crore and Rs 18 crore," he says.

If this estimate hold, the RS Durai Senthilkumar-directed movie will outperform Asuran, which raked in nearly Rs 15 crore in the first three days.

Interestingly, Pattas should have collected more as it is Pongal release. However, this is quite an impressive figure nonetheless. The general feeling is that the film was not able to reach its potential as the Word of Mouth is mixed and not overwhelmingly positive. It also faced competition from Darbar, which is still going strong at the box office.

Either way, Pattas is likely to pick up over the weekend and remain the top pick of the target audience. Its fate will, however, ultimately depend on whether it's able to rake in the moolah on the weekdays.

Pattas features Dhanush in an intense new avatar, which has clicked with movie buffs. The cast also includes Mehreen and veteran actor Nassar.

Meanwhile, with Pattas in theatres, Dhanush is set to turn his attention to Suruli, directed by Petta fame Karthik Subbaraj. He is reportedly also working on a movie with director Aanand L Rai.