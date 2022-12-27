Paul Mescal-starrer 'Aftersun' to arrive on MUBI India

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 27 2022, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 14:27 ist
Aftersun premiered at the International Critics' Week during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it earned a jury prize. Credit: Twitter/@aftersunmovie

Acclaimed English drama Aftersun will start streaming on MUBI India from January 6, the platform has announced.

Directed by debutante Scottish filmmaker Charlotte Wells, the film features Normal People star Paul Mescal and child actor Frankie Corio.

MUBI India shared the release date of Aftersun on its official Twitter page on Monday evening.

"'Wish we could have stayed for longer.' Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio will break your heart in AFTERSUN. Streaming exclusively from January 6. A MUBI Release," the streamer said in a post.

Set in the late 1990s, Aftersun follows an 11-year-old Scottish girl called Sophie (Corio), who visits Turkey for the summer with her loving but troubled 30-year-old Scottish father Calum (Mescal). Celia Rowlson-Hall plays the adult Sophie in the film.

Aftersun premiered at the International Critics' Week during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where it earned a jury prize. It was also screened in India under the World Cinema section at the recently concluded International Film Festival of Kerala.

