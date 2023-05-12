Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow to make cameo in ‘Fast X'

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow to make cameo in ‘Fast X'

'Fast X' is scheduled to be released on May 19

Los Angeles,
  • May 12 2023, 13:41 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 15:17 ist
Actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Rain Walker. Credit: Instagram/@meadowwalker

Actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Rain Walker will be making a special appearance in the upcoming tenth film in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Meadow shared a screen grab of her appearance in Fast X on Instagram and said she is proud to finally star in the popular action/adventure franchise.

"The first Fast' was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up,” she wrote Thursday night.

Meadow went on to thank the film's director, Louis Leterrier, for his “kindness, patience and support.”

"I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much,” she added.

Paul Walker died in 2013 at the age of 40. The actor’s final appearance in the franchise was Furious 7, with his two brothers, Caleb and Cody, stepping in to complete his remaining unfilmed scenes and whose faces were replaced by a CG version of the actor’s.

Fast X is scheduled to be released on May 19.

For the latest installment, franchise stars Diesel, Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang return with newcomers Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno, who plays Diesel’s onscreen grandmother.

