Pawan Kalyan makes Instagram debut

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday joined Instagram, the photo-and-video sharing social media application.

The profile description of the actor, known for Telugu films such as Tholi Prema, Jalsa, and Gabbar Singh, read "Rise up, face up, choose. Jai Hind".

The verified page has already garnered over 7,13,000 followers.

Kalyan has yet to share any post on Instagram.

The Bheemla Nayak actor is also active on Facebook and Twitter, with 9,62,000 followers and 5.3 million followers, respectively.

He will next be seen in the fantasy comedy Bro, alongside his nephew Sai Dharam Tej.