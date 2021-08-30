Pawan Kalyan's 'Bheemla Nayak' audio rights sold for record price: Reports

The audio rights of actor Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie Bheemla Nayak have been sold to a leading banner for Rs 5.04 crore, according to reports. This is a record for a movie meant only for a Telugu audience, which bears testimony to the mass hero's star power. The film has beaten Mahesh Babu's Sarkari Vaaru Paata as its rights were sold for Rs 4.5 crore.

Bheemla Nayak has been directed by Saagar K Chandra and it is a remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which enjoys a strong fan following. The film's screenplay has been written by Trivikram Srinivas, who directed PK in Jalsa, Attarintiki Daredi and Agnyaathavaasi.



Ayyappanum Koshiyum was directed by Sachy and garnered attention with its action-packed narrative. It featured Biju Menon in the role of a cop while Prithviraj played a former Havaldar. Pawan Kalyan essays Biju's role in the remake and will lock horns with Rana Daggubati. The film features Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading ladies.



The 'Chennai Ponnu' made an impact in Tollywood with Kousalya Krishnamurthy, a remake of her critically-acclaimed Tamil film Kanaa. She impressed fans with her world in World Famous Lover even though the film didn't live up to expectations.

The perception is that Bheemla Nayak may open new avenues for her. Nithya, on the other hand, is no stranger to Telugu cinema. She has previously acted in popular films such as Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, Ishq and S/O Satyamurthy. Her association with the film may help it get wider patronage.

The biggie is likely to hit the screens this Sankranti. Pawan Kalyan, meanwhile, is working on Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by top filmmaker Krish. It revolves around the journey of an outlaw and is likely to cater to the masses. He is set to reunite with Harish Shankar, who directed his popular film Gabbar Singh, for an action drama.