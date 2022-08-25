Pencil director Mani Nagaraj dies of cardiac arrest

Pencil director Mani Nagaraj dies of cardiac arrest

Nagaraj started his showbiz journey as an associate for Gautham Vasudev Menon

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2022, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 17:22 ist
Photo of filmmaker Mani Nagaraj. Credit: Special Arrangement

Filmmaker Mani Nagaraj, most famous for his films ‘Pencil’ and ‘Vasuvin Garbinigal’, died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was 45.

News of his sudden demise sent shockwaves in the industry and many took to social media to share messages of grief.

Actor Kayal Devaraj took to his social media account to announce this Nagaraj’s passing.

He tweeted “Team #VasuvinGarbinigal, with a heavy heart, regret to inform you that our Director #ManiNagaraj passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers to the bereaved family and dear ones. You will be missed” (sic).

Editor T S Suresh expressed his condolences on social media for his good friend. “Shocked & saddened to know about the passing away of film-director Mani Nagaraj, former associate of Gautham Vasudev Menon. He's the one who taught me the basics of post-production. A good friend & a great teacher gone too soon. Rest in Peace, Mani Ji. You will be missed. 💔🕯️🌹”

In 2016, Mani Nagaraj directed Kollywood film ‘Pencil’ starring music composer G V Prakash and was well received by the audience. Prakash offered his condolences and wrote, "Hard to believe My beloved friend director Mani Nagaraj is no more. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and Friends. Rest in Peace my friend" (sic).

Impressed by his work, he was approached for ‘Vasuvin Garbinigal’, an engaging drama that revolves around a doctor and four pregnant women.

A native of Madurai, Mani had studied at a Film institute in Tamil Nadu and had assisted Director Gautam Vasudev Menon from 'Kaakha Kaakha' (2003) to 'Vinaithaandi Varuvaaya'(2010).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Entertainment
Tamil Cinema
Kollywood News
Kollywood

What's Brewing

Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts

Printer that dishes out paper dosas? Internet reacts

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Coping with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Rohingya refugees mark 5th year of exodus to Bangladesh

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

Milind Soman to play Sam Manekshaw in 'Emergency'

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

John Abraham shares 'Pathaan' first look

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

In Pics | Most successful teams in Asia Cup history

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Karnataka's wild mangoes are now 'cultivated' too

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

Explained | The Benami Act, 2016, and SC's new changes

 