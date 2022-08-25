Pencil director Mani Nagaraj dies of cardiac arrest

Filmmaker Mani Nagaraj, most famous for his films ‘Pencil’ and ‘Vasuvin Garbinigal’, died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday. He was 45.

News of his sudden demise sent shockwaves in the industry and many took to social media to share messages of grief.

Actor Kayal Devaraj took to his social media account to announce this Nagaraj’s passing.

He tweeted “Team #VasuvinGarbinigal, with a heavy heart, regret to inform you that our Director #ManiNagaraj passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest. May his soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers to the bereaved family and dear ones. You will be missed” (sic).

Editor T S Suresh expressed his condolences on social media for his good friend. “Shocked & saddened to know about the passing away of film-director Mani Nagaraj, former associate of Gautham Vasudev Menon. He's the one who taught me the basics of post-production. A good friend & a great teacher gone too soon. Rest in Peace, Mani Ji. You will be missed. 💔🕯️🌹”

In 2016, Mani Nagaraj directed Kollywood film ‘Pencil’ starring music composer G V Prakash and was well received by the audience. Prakash offered his condolences and wrote, "Hard to believe My beloved friend director Mani Nagaraj is no more. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and Friends. Rest in Peace my friend" (sic).

Impressed by his work, he was approached for ‘Vasuvin Garbinigal’, an engaging drama that revolves around a doctor and four pregnant women.

A native of Madurai, Mani had studied at a Film institute in Tamil Nadu and had assisted Director Gautam Vasudev Menon from 'Kaakha Kaakha' (2003) to 'Vinaithaandi Varuvaaya'(2010).