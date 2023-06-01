Petta Rap: Vedhika gives insights into her role, is excited to share screen with Prabhudeva

Vedhika Kumar has embarked on a thrilling cinematic journey with her new Kollywood assignment Petta Rap where she plays the leading lady opposite dancing legend, Prabhudeva.

Speaking to DH over the telephone, Vedhika says, “I am very excited for this role that too opposite Prabhudeva. I am glad to share the screen with an iconic superstar like Prabhudeva. I play a happy-go-lucky girl in this romantic comedy entertainer and I am very delighted to be part of it.”

“An added responsibility with the cast like this as I need to be on the toe every time and hoping to live up to everyone’s expectations,” adds the Shivalinga star.

“I liked the script very much and I am glad the makers saw potential and the role came my way. Not much can be revealed now by I can say that I play the role of singer and I am ecstatic to essay the role,” concluded the Kaaviya Thalaivan actor Vedhika.

The star will join the sets in Pondicherry on June 15, 2023. The film is Joby P Sam under the banner of Blue Hill Films and is directed by SJ Sinu who has Malayalam films like Theru (2023) and Djibouti (2021) to his name.

The news of Vedhika bagging the lead role has sparked excitement and anticipation among her fans and industry insiders alike.

Read | My personal belief is my personal matter: Sara Ali Khan on being trolled after Mahakal temple visit

Petta Rap will lay emphasis on romance, action, music and dance. The team has captioned the film with an exciting tagline “Paattu, Adi, Aattam - Repeat” which promises the audience an absolute feast. Dinil PK has penned the story and the screenplay while cinematography will be handled by Jithu Damodar. It is said that the movie will be shot across different locations in India, with major portions to be shot in Chennai and Pondicherry.

D Imman is to score the music of the film which will have more than five songs. San Lokesh is the editor and AR Mohan is the art director.

Other members of the cast of the film include Vivek Prasanna, Bhagavathy Perumal, Ramesh Tilak, Rajeev Pillai, Kalabhavan Shajon, Mime Gopi and Riyaz Khan.