‘Phantom’ first look poster: Sudeep’s stylish avatar is a treat for fans

Promising filmmaker Anup Bhandari, on Monday, took to Twitter to share the first look poster of the eagerly-awaited Phantom, the third film of his career. In it, Sudeep is seen in a stylish new avatar that he carries off like a boss. His swag and uber-cool expressions add a new dimension to the getup, upping its recall value big time.

Phantom, touted to be an actioner, is one of the most eagerly-awaited movies of the year and boasts of a compelling storyline. The film is likely to have an urban feel and explore the dynamics between the main characters. Sudeep’s Vikranth Rona is expected to be the ‘star attraction’ of the movie. The cast includes Nirup Bhandari and powerhouse actress Shraddha Srinath.

Anup Bhandari became the talk of the town with the much-hyped Rangi Taranga, which received reviews from all corns. His second film Rajaratha, featuring Tamil actor Arya in a key role, too clicked among a section of the audience. Many feel Phantom has the potential to propel him into the big league.

Coming back to Sudeep, he was last seen in the Hindi biggie Dabangg 3 that featured him as the antagonist opposite Salman Khan. The actioner, the third installment of the Dabangg series, made a good impact at the box office despite releasing amid the anti-CAA protests. The Prabhudeva-helmed flick had a strong cast that included Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

He will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Kotigooba 3, the third installment of the Kotigooba franchise. The action-drama features him in a new avatar that has piqued the curiosity. It features Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das as the leading ladies. Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani, the star of films such as Kasoor and Mast, too is a part of the cast. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once the Covid-19 situation improves.