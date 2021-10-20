Political drama ‘Padavettu’ is Nivin Pauly’s next film

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly is set to feature in director Liju Krishna's upcoming film Padavettu, the producers announced on Wednesday.

The political-drama is written and directed by Krishna, known for his short film Ima, and is backed by Saregama's studio arm Yoodlee films.

Pauly, popular for films like Moothon, Premam, and Bangalore Days, said he instantly fell for the film, which has a strong storyline backed with emotions and beautiful characters.

“It is a story that impacted me hugely when it was first narrated. It’s a story of second chances and finding the inner mettle to stand up against the wrong.

“I strongly believe that the storyline, emotions, and the beautiful portrayal of characters will connect well with the audience and earn the film a great reception widely,” the 37-year-old actor said in a statement, adding he is undergoing an intense physical transformation for his role in the film.

Krishna said the film depicts the story of the oppressed section of society in North Kerala.

“Padavettu is a political drama relevant to our times. It endeavours to portray the relentless pursuit of the layman, the oppressed section of society who is in a constant struggle and fight to reclaim their unique identity and rightful place in a world meant for all! It visualises the aspirations, pain and joy of life in an idyllic village in North Kerala,” he said.

Expressing gratitude towards the villagers of North Kerala and locals for their support, the director further said Padavettu is special to him as it truly is a film from the people, by the people and for the people.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films at Saregama India, said Padavettu has a strong narrative about an underdog's awakening to his true potential when pitted against circumstances.

“Given the amazing work being done by Nivin and the unique directorial vision of Liju Krishna, Padavettu is a story that we are excited to produce. Yoodlee Films is aggressively looking at producing a spate of regional content in the coming months, and the inclusion of this film in our slate with such an illustrious team is a matter of great pride for us,” Kumar added.

The film, also starring Aditi Balan of Aruvi fame, is co-produced with Sunny Wayne.

