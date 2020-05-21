‘PonMagal Vandal’ trailer: A treat for Jyothika fans

Jyothika is beyond any doubt one of the most popular and talented stars in the Tamil film industry. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to her effective screen presence and intelligent selection of roles. In an exciting development, the trailer of her upcoming film PonMagal Vandhal has been released and it is feast for die-hard fans. The video features ‘Jyo’ in a fierce new avatar that she carries like a boss. The trailer suggests that the film is going to be a gripping courtroom-drama focusing on how an honest lawyer locks horns with bigwigs in her fight for justice.

The Chandramukhi actress has carved a niche for herself with well-received performances in movies like Kaatrin Mozhi and 36 Vayadhinile and proved her mettle. Many feel, PonMagal Vandhal will be another good outing for her. The cast of the film includes names such as Parthiepan and K Bhagyaraj. The movie, produced by actor Suriya under 2D Entertainment, is slated to release directly on Amazon Prime Video on May 29.

Commenting on PonMagal Vandhal skipping the theatre route amid the coronavirus crisis, 2D Entertainment’s Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandia said that it will help the film reach a wider audience.

“The gripping legal drama, while being local in its narrative, is an engrossing story that will keep the audience at the edge of their seat. Ponmagal Vandhal is an eagerly anticipated film. The first look of the film received a phenomenal response and we have attracted many requests to reveal more details. We are looking forward to taking the film to a worldwide audience and allowing viewers to experience Tamil cinema in its finest.” he added.

It remains to be seen whether PonMagal Vandhal clicks with the target audience and adds a new dimension to Jyothika’s career.