Pooja Hegde-Akhil Akkineni’s movie ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ to hit the screens on June 19

Actor Pooja Hegde took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that her upcoming Telugu movie Most Eligible Bachelor will hit the screens on June 19. The star shared a poster in which she is seen alongside her reel love interest and Tollywood hero Akhil Akkineni.

Most Eligible Bachelor, which has been directed by Baskar of Bommarillu fame, is a romantic-comedy that revolves around the nok-jhok between a heartthrob and a bindass young women. It has an urban vibe to it and is likely to click with the ‘Gen Y’ audience. The movie was originally supposed to hit the screens last year but that not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film comes at a time when Pooja is going through a terrific phase on the work front. The Aravinda Sameta star impressed fans with her performance in the Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which did well at the box office despite facing competition from the Anil Ravipudi-helmed movie Sarileru Neekevvaru. She will be hoping to consolidate her standing in the industry with Most Eligible Bachelor.

She also has the Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam, which is being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and the Rohit Shetty-directed Bollywood film Cirkus in her kitty. There was talk of her re-entering the Tamil film industry with Suriya’s Aruvaa but the rumours proved to be incorrect.

Akhil, on the other hand, is yet to make an impact in Tollywood. The Akkineni hero made his debut with Akhil: The Power of Jua, which sank without a trace at the box office. His second release Hello too did not do as well as expected despite receiving decent reviews. He was last seen in the Mr Majnu, marking his first collaboration with Nidhhi Agerwal. The romantic drama proved to be a failure as it released after the Sankranti biggies NTR Kathanayakudu and Vineya Vidheya Rama. It remains to be seen whether Most Eligible Bachelor helps him score first clean hit.