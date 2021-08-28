Pooja Hegde's Most Eligible Bachelor' to release soon

Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' to hit the screens on October 8

The flick is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 28 2021, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 15:35 ist
Actor Pooja Hegde. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Pooja Hegde on Saturday announced that her film Most Eligible Bachelor will hit the theatres countrywide on October 8.

The Telugu-language romantic-comedy is directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar  and stars Akhil Akkineni opposite Hegde. 

The 30-year-old actor in an Instagram post shared the news of the release date of the film. 

"And we have a new release date! Birthday month just got sweeter! OCTOBER 8th! See you in the THEATRES. Bringing out lots of love, laughter & entertainment to you all! #mosteligiblebachelor," Hegde, who will celebrate her 31st birthday on October 13, wrote.

Most Eligible Bachelor was previously postponed multiple times owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 

It was initially scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 2, 2020 but was later pushed to January 2021.

The makers then twice decided to release the film earlier this year but the second wave of the pandemic impacted the plans.

The film reportedly features Akhil as an NRI and Hegde as a stand-up comedian.

Most Eligible Bachelor is produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma of GA2 Pictures. 

pooja hegde
akhil akkineni
Telugu cinema
Entertainment News

