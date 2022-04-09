Pooja Hegde is the industry's lucky charm: Dil Raju

Telugu's leading producer Dil Raju, who has acquired the rights to release the Telugu version of the Tamil movie Beast, hailed its leading lady Pooja Hegde as a 'Lucky Charm'.

Dil Raju made the remarks while attending a press meet on Friday, in Hyderabad.

"Pooja is like a lucky charm to the film industry. DJ- Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo Aravinda Sametha, all of these movies were super hits because Pooja stepped in. Pooja! I want your dates", Dil Raju said.

He compared the star to 'Kaja', a popular sweet.

Hemed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Vijay- starrer Beast will hit the screens on April 13.