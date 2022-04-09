Pooja is industry's lucky charm: Dil Raju

Pooja Hegde is the industry's lucky charm: Dil Raju

Pooja's new movie 'Beast', featuring Vijay in the lead role, will hit the screens on April 13

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 09 2022, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2022, 17:51 ist
Dil Raju and Pooja Hegde. Credit: IANS Photo

Telugu's leading producer Dil Raju, who has acquired the rights to release the Telugu version of the Tamil movie Beast, hailed its leading lady Pooja Hegde as a 'Lucky Charm'.

Dil Raju made the remarks while attending a press meet on Friday, in Hyderabad.

"Pooja is like a lucky charm to the film industry. DJ- Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo Aravinda Sametha,  all of these movies were super hits because Pooja stepped in. Pooja! I want your dates", Dil Raju said.

He compared the star to  'Kaja', a popular sweet. 

Hemed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Vijay- starrer Beast will hit the screens on April 13.

pooja hegde
beast tamil movie
Tollywood
Tamil Cinema
Entertainment News

