Pooja Hegde on Prabhas 20: The romance is fresh and mature

Pooja Hegde, considered to be one of the most sought-after names in Tollywood, will soon be seen opposite Prabhas in director Radhakrishna Kumar’s next that is being referred to as Prabhas 20. While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the star said the film features a ‘fresh’ and ‘mature’ love story, which might click with fans.

The Maharshi actress and ‘Darling’ recently shot for Prabhas 20 in Georgia amid the coronavirus scare, which grabbed plenty of attention. Pooja said the cast and crew used sanitisers frequently and took all possible precautionary measures.

While the makers originally wanted the schedule to be a long one, the plan had to be dropped keeping in mind the safety of all concerned. According to the Aravinda Sameta actress, this was a ‘collective’ decision and not something that was forced on the team.

Prabhas 20 is not the first film to be affected by the COVID-19 situation. The shoots of films such as Acharya, Haathi Mere Saathi and Jersey were recently put on hold to avoid mass gatherings, which many feel is the key to containing the outbreak. Similarly, biggies like 83, Sooryavanshi, F9 and No Time to Die have been pushed back keeping in mind the “health of the public”. Moreover, the collections of films like Baaghi 3 and Angrezi Medium have taken a beating as the governments of various states have closed theatres to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Coming back to Pooja, she was last seen in the Sankranti sensation Ala Vaikunthapurramloo that marked her second collaboration with Allu Arjun. The film, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, fared better than Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and this ruffled a few feathers. She was recently roped in to romance Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In other words, ‘Jigelu Rani’ fans have plenty to look forward to.