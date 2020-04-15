Pooja Hegde says she’ll visit her grandmother once the coronavirus lockdown ends

There’s no denying that Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in Telugu cinema. Many feel, Tollywood’s resident ‘Jigelu Rani’ enjoys a strong fan following due to her good looks and charming screen presence. During a recent interview with Filmfare, the star opened up on her post-lockdown plans and said that she hopes to visit her grandmother once things return to normal. He added that catching up with friends and visiting the nearest gym too are on her ‘to do’ list.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has brought the film industry to a standstill with most production houses delaying releases. Sooryavanshi, 83, F9, the Vijay starrer Master and No Time to Die are some of the biggies that failed to make it to theatres as planned. The shoots of flicks like Acharya and Radhe have been put on hold to avoid large gatherings and bring the COVID-19 situation under control. The central government on Tuesday (April 14) announced lockdown 2.0 that prohibits all non-essential activities and moment. The current situation has taken a toll on daily wagers, prompting many in the industry to offer aid to those affected by the crisis

Coming back to Pooja, she was last seen in the Trivikram Srinivas-helmed Ala Vaikunthapurramloo that marked her second collaboration with mass hero Allu Arjun. The lively entertainer set the box office on fire despite facing stiff competition from the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru.

She will next be seen in the much-hyped Prabhas 20. The team recently shot in Georgia amid the coronavirus scare and this grabbed a fair deal of attention. The cast and crew had initially made plans for a prolonged schedule but this did not happen as the shoot was called off keeping in mind the health of all concerned.

Pooja will also be seen in the Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor and the Bollywood biggie Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali that features Salman Khan in the lead.