Pooja Hegde to act opposite Suriya in 'Aruvaa'? Here’s what the actress has to say

Actress Pooja Hegde recently became the talk of the town when a few websites reported that was set to return to Tamil cinema with Hari’s Aruvaa, featuring Suriya in the lead. The young star, on Tuesday, reacted to these rumours and said that she is yet to sign her next Kollywood movie. She, however, assured fans that she will be taking up a Tamil film in the near future.

Pooja made her big screen debut with the 2012 Tamil movie Mugamoodi, which received a mixed response from most movie goers. Thereafter, she turned her attention to the Telugu film industry and established herself as a force to be reckoned. Many feel returning to Kollywood might help her expand her fanbase.

Either way, Pooja is going through a terrific phase on the work front. The star was last seen in the much-hyped Sankranti release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that did exceptionally well at the box office despite releasing a day after the Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film marked her second collaboration with Allu Arjun and this proved to be one of its big highlights. It had an impressive cast that included Jayaram, Tabu and Murali Sharma.

She recently shot for Prabhas 20 in Georgia amid the COVID-19 threat and this created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. The team originally planned to shoot for an extended period of time but dropped the plan keeping in mind the health of those associated with the pan-India flick.

Pooja has also been signed on to play the female lead opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.