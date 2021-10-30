'Power Star' Puneeth championed the Rajkumar legacy

After the demise of matinee idol Dr Rajkumar on April 12, 2006, his fans continued to see the legendary actor in his son Puneeth Rajkumar.

Puneeth debuted as a lead in ‘Appu’ (2002), and since then, most of his films received the same amount of love from the audience that his father’s movies enjoyed.

Fondly called ‘Appu’ and ‘Power Star’, the actor began to carry forward his father’s legacy and filmmakers were quick to encash on the phenomenon. They began choosing titles, lyrics and dialogues of Dr Rajkumar’s superhits for Puneeth’s films. The result was: ‘Raaj- The Showman’ (2009), ‘Yaare Koogadali’ (2012), ‘Anna Bond’ (2012), ‘Doddamane Huduga’ (2016), ‘Natasarvabhouma’ (2019) and ‘Rajaakumara’ (2017).

Interestingly, these titles had nothing to do with the plots of the respective films. In a rare incident, director Prem roped in Jayaprada, Jayamala, Ambika and Roopa Devi, who had shared the screen with the matinee idol, for a dance scene with Puneeth in ‘Raaj - The Showman’.

“Puneeth was the only heir to his father’s legacy,” points out Kannada Madhu, an office-bearer of Karunada Dr Rajkumar Abhimani Balaga.

Madhu adds, “Puneeth wasn’t just a favourite of his father. He was also our favourite among Dr Rajkumar’s three sons.”

Before his second innings in the role of a full-fledged hero, he had shared the screen with his father in about 14 films till 1989. He had given his voice for 14 songs in seven films as a child artist until then.

“These are the two factors that brought him and his father into our hearts. It is obvious that they began to see the matinee idol in Power Star,” K M Indra, music director, says.

Like his father, he did not study much, though he had opportunities. Despite not having formal schooling, he brought out a comprehensive book on his father.

He was a successful singer like Rajkumar. He inherited all the traits of his father and did not court any controversies, he adds.

“Once he made it to the silver screen as a hero, he improved himself in every department, be it acting, speech and overall conduct,” says Indra.

Veteran filmmaker T S Nagabharana saw him as Rajkumar’s shadow. “Like his father, Puneeth would hug and salute elders. Humility in Puneeth was a gift from his father. Be it acting, loyalty, obedience, professionalism, punctuality, respect for elders, a warm smile or welcoming nature, Puneeth was like Dr Rajkumar,” he notes.

Nagabharana considers Puneeth as the sum and substance of his father’s artistic skills. “He was the prince of the emperor,” he says.

Filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu says, “His father’s soul seems to have resided in him. He won hearts due to his simplicity. A week ago, he fell at my feet for blessings at a wedding party. When I told him not to do so as he was a grown up, he told me that it was his duty to take blessings from elders.”