'Prabhas 20': After being trolled by fans, UV Creations posts an update about the film

A few movie buffs had recently trolled UV Creations, the production house behind Prabhas 20, for failing to provide frequent updates about the film and this created a fair deal of buzz on social media Those associated with the noted banner have now, reacted to the controversy and urged fans to be patient as the shoot of the movie has been put on hold amid the novel COVID-19 outbreak. They further added that fresh updates will be shared once things return to normal.

The Prabhas 20 team recently shot a few crucial scenes in Georgia amid the COVID-19 pandemic and this grabbed a fair deal of attention. While the cast and crew had made plans for an extended shoot, they eventually cut short the schedule to ensure the safety of all concerned

Prabhas 20 is touted to be a romantic-drama and features Baahubali hero Prabhas in a brand new avatar. The Radha Krishna Kumar-helmed flick stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with ‘Darling’. Some time ago, the Maharshi star had revealed that the movie has a gripping romantic track.

The biggie, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, was slated to hit screens later this year but it might not be able to keep its date with the audience due to the unexpected delay.

Many feel Prabhas 20 is a crucial release for the ‘Rebel Star’ as his last movie Saaho had not done as well as expected in the Telugu states since it was perceived to be a ‘dubbed’ flick as opposed to a straight one.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be teaming up with the makers of Mahanati after wrapping up Prabhas 20.

