‘Prabhas 20’: First look poster of Prabhas’ next to be released on July 10

UV Creations, the production house behind the eagerly-awaited Prabhas 20, has confirmed the the film’s first look poster will be released on July 10. The buzz is that it will have a youthful vibe to it and feature pan-India hero Prabhas in a new avatar. The title of the biggie too is likely to be released alongside the first look.

Prabhas 20, directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar, is a romantic-drama and revolves around the tried and tested theme of reincarnation. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with ‘Darling’. The biggie, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindu and Telugu, will reportedly have a soft romantic track as opposed to a massy one. The movie is also unlikely to feature too many action sequences.

Prabhas 20 has been shot across exotic locations and has an international feel. The inside talk is that the Baahubali hero will be seen bare-chested in a key scene, which suggests that the flick has the potential to be a feast for ‘die-hard fans’.

Prabhas was last seen in the magnum opus Saaho, which did well in the Hindi belt but failed to live up to expectations at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. If Prabhas 20 emerges as a pan-India hit, it might go a long way in establishing the mass hero as the choice of the aam janta.

Also Read: Prabhas’ next to explore a unique subject?

Meanwhile, Prabhas will soon be teaming up with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin for Prabhas 21. The film reportedly features him in a grand and never-seen-before getup, which might take fans by surprise. The grapevine suggests that the fantasy-drama might explore on concept of the inner god and have shades of the yesteryear Tollywood classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (dubbed in Hindi as Aadmi Aur Apsara), which featured Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in the lead.