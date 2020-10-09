‘Prabhas 21’: Amitabh Bachchan joins the cast of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s movie

Bollywood legend Amiitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Friday to confirm that he will be seen playing a key role in the eagerly-awaited Prabhas 21. He said that he was thrilled about being a part of the Vyjayanthi Movies-backed biggie and congratulated the banner on its illustrious journey in the industry.

“ An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for @VyjayanthiFilms .. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on !!Folded hands#Prabhas @deepikapadukone@nagashwin7@AshwiniDuttCh@SwapnaDuttCh,” he tweeted.

This will be the second major Telugu movie of Bachchan’s career as he had previously appeared in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Prabhas 21, directed by Mahanati helmer Nag Ashwin , is a fantasy-drama that reportedly revolves around the concept of the ‘inner god’. It is likely to have shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari and feature top-notch production values. The film features Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone as the leading lady, marking her Tollywood debut

A few websites had previously reported that ace actor Arvind Swami, who impressed the Telugu audience with his performance in Dhruva, would be seen playing the villain in Prabhas 21 and this piqued curiosity. This, however, is yet to be confirmed. It will be shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and hit screens in 2022.

Coming back to Big B, he was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo that released directly on Amazon Prime Video amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana as the parallel lead, received favourable reviews from the target audience and is regarded as a success. The ‘Shahenshah’ will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Chehere, co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty.

He also has the pan-India biggie Brahmastra in his kitty. The film, directed by Ayan Mukherjee of Wake Up Sid fame, is touted to be a larger-than-life fantasy drama and features Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt as the lead pair.Tollywood actor Nagarjuna will be seen playing a key role in the biggie.