'Prabhas 21': Prabhas, Nag Ashwin movie to release in 2022

Prominent director Nag Ashwin had recently confirmed that he would be teaming up with Prabhas for a pan-India biggie, being referred to as Prabhas 21, and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. According to Telugu Cinema.com, the producer of the movie has confirmed that it will go on the floors later this year and hit screens in 2022.

Prabhas 21, touted to be a sci-fi drama, will be shot on a big budget and have plenty of visual effects. The team, reportedly, needs over a year to wrap up the shoot and another six months for post-production activities.

The grapevine suggests that Arvind Swami is being considered to play the antagonist in Prabhas 21. The Roja hero had impressed fans with his suave act in Dhruva (the Telugu remake of Thani Oruvan), which suggests that he might make a good addition to the film.

Nag Ashwin became the talk of the town when the 2018 release Mahanati emerged as a runaway hit at the box office and impressed a vast section of audience. Many feel, Prabhas 21 is his ticket to pan-India stardom

Coming back to 'Darling', he was last seen in the action-thriller Saaho that did well in the Hindi belt but under-performed in the Telugu states. The magnum opus had a strong cast that included Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.

Prabhas will next be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Prabhas 20 that marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The Aravinda Sameta beauty had recently revealed that the romantic track, which forms the backbone of the movie, is classy and pure. An earlier report had claimed that the mass hero will be going shirtless for a keen scene in Prabhas 20 much to the delight of ‘Darlings’.

The shoot will resume once the coronavirus situation improves.

