‘Prabhas 21’: Prabhas to play a double role in the biggie?

Tollywood actor Prabhas will soon be collaborating with director Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame for a pan-India biggie, which is being referred to as Prabhas 21. The film, slated to release in 2022, has created a fair deal of buzz among fans for all the right reasons. According to the popular website HansIndia, ‘Darling’ will be essaying a double role in the biggie. He had played two distinct characters in the unforgettable Baahubali series, which established him as the choice of the masses. It remains to be seen whether Prabhas 21 too turns out to be another landmark release for ‘Billa’.

The buzz is that the film will explore the concept of the ‘inner god’ and have shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, which starred Chiranjeevi and Sridevi. A few websites had also reported that Arvind Swami was being considered for the role of the antagonist. One is likely to get clarity on the cast of Prabhas 21 in the coming days.

Coming back to the ‘Young Rebel Star’, he was last seen in the action-thriller Saaho that featured him in a bindass new avatar. The Sujeeth-helmed movie did well in the Hindi belt but failed to live up to expectations at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The magnum opus had a strong cast that included Shraddha Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi.

Prabhas will next be seen in the much-hyped Radhe Shyam, which marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual is touted to be a romantic-drama with a reincarnation theme. Its first look poster, which was released a few days ago, has taken social media by storm. Radhe Shyam is slated to release in 2021.