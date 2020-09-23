'Prabhas 21': Veteran director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao to be part of Prabhas' next

Pan-India hero Prabhas will soon be teaming up with noted filmmaker Nag Ashwin for Prabhas 21, backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The production banner took to Twitter on Monday (September 21) to confirm that ace filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao will serve as mentor for the project, guiding the team in taking key decisions. The banner thanked the Mumbai Xpress helmer for agreeing to assist them with his 'creative superpowers'.

"A long awaited dream finally comes true. We are thrilled to welcome #SingeetamSrinivasaRao Garu to our epic.His creative superpowers will surely be a guiding force for us.#Prabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @AshwiniDuttCh @VyjayanthiFilms pic.twitter.com/Mxvbs2s7R9, tweeted the production house.

Rao, who began his film career with the Telugu movie Neeti-Nijayiti, has made films in multiple languages and is considered to be a popular name across industries. In 1989, he received rave reviews for directing the Kamal Haasaan -starrer Apoorva Sagodharargal and proved his mettle. The film was later dubbed in Hindi as Appu Raja and this helped it reach a wider audience. Some of his other notable films include the Sudha Chandran-starrer Mayuri, Balakrishna's Bhairava Dweepam, Anand and Jwaalamukhi. Many feel that his association with Prabhas 21 might work in the film's favour.

The magnum opus, which is going to be shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, features Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. The movie reportedly revolves around the concept of the 'inner God' and has shades of Chiranjeevi's Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. It is likely to feature stellar visual effects and a 'magical' storyline.

Prabhas 21 will go on the floors once 'Darling' wraps up the shoot of the Hindi-Telugu bilingual Radhe Shyam, which marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The Baahubali hero also has the pan-India biggie Adipurush, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame, in his kitty.