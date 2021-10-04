'Prabhas 25' to be announced on October 7: Who will direct Prabhas' new movie?

Actor Prabhas upcoming and 25th movie, being referred to as Prabhas 25, will be officially announced on October 7, the star's team announced on Monday. While the specifics of the project have not been revealed, the buzz is that it will be helmed by maverick filmmaker Sandeep Vanga. The director rose to fame with the Arjun Reddy, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. He consolidated his standing with Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the Vijay Deverakonda movie. It featured Shahid Kapoor in the lead and proved to be a gamechanger for all concerned. The perception is that working with 'Darling' may help him scale new heights.

There have also been talks of Prabhas teaming up with Koratala Siva, who previously directed him the 2013 release Mirchi. One will get clarity about the cast and crew of the flick once it is officially announced on October 7. The mass hero is, either way, likely to sport a new look in the landmark film.

Prabhas is, meanwhile, going through a busy phase on the work front. The Baahubali hero will next be seen in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam that marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. It revolves around the journey of two passionate lovers and is likely to cater to a class audience The Hindi-Telugu bilingual is slated to hit the screens this Sankranti alongside Bheemla Nayak, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Valimai. The pan-India movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) too is slated to hit the screens around the same time.

Prabhas plays Lord Ram in the eagerly-awaited Adipurush, directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. It features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist Lankesh/Ravan and marks his Tollywood debut. The cast includes Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Prabhas also has Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, and the actioner Salaar in his kitty.