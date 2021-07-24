Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Project K' begins shoot in Hyderabad

Actor Prabhas's upcoming film with director Nag Ashwin, being referred to as Project K, went on the floors in Hyderabad on Saturday with 'Darling' giving the proverbial clap for a scene featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The Baahubali hero shared a photo from the sets and said that he was blessed to team with the 'Guru of Indian cinema'. Prabhas' film with Nag Ashwin is touted to be a sci-fi fantasy drama and reportedly revolves around a 'global war'. It stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady and marks her first film with the mass hero. She has a strong role in the film, which may prove to be a game changer for her.



Big B's role has not been revealed yet but the buzz is that i will not be a mere guest appearance. The 'Megastar' had previously impressed the Telugu audience with his work in Sye Raa, adding a new dimension to his career. He also appeared in the ANR-starrer Manam. It remains to be seen whether Project K helps him consolidate his standing in Tollywood. The film will be short on a big budget and hit the screens in multiple languages.



Prabhas, meanwhile, is working on Radhe Shyam. The romantic drama has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and revolves around the love story of two passionate lovers. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and is her first collaboration with the 'Young Rebel Star'. He also has Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, and the mythological drama Adipurush in his kitty.

AB Sr, on the other hand, will next be seen in the thriller Chehre. It features Emraan Hashmi as the parallel lead and is his first film with the original 'Angry Young Man'. Big B also has the sports drama Jhund and the Bollywood remake of Robert De Niro's The Intern in his kitty