Prabhas doesn't realise how big a star he is: Sunny Singh on 'Adipurush'

Actor Sunny Singh will soon be seen alongside pan-India star Prabhas in the mythological drama Adipurush, which has garnered a fair deal of attention. Speaking to Hindustani Times, the heartthrob said that 'Darling' is humility personified and does not realise that he is a huge star, He added that the star is a foodie and makes it a point to feed his co-stars well on the sets. He revealed that there are always four or five varieties of food items in the mass hero's vanity van.

Adipurush is touted to be an adaptation of The Ramayana and it celebrates the victory of 'good over evil'. Prabhas plays Lord Ram, the most challenging role of his career, while Sunny essays the part of his brother. He has worked on his physique to get the right look for the movie.

It stars Kriti Sanon as the leading lady and is her film with the Baahubali star. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Lankesh. The Race actor some time ago claimed that the biggie would show Ravan's 'humane' side, something that upset a section of the audience. He later apologised for his remark and issued a clarification. Adipurush is being directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame and is the biggest project of his career. It has been produced by T-Series and will release in theatres in multiple languages next year.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The actor will next be seen in Radhe Shyam, a romantic drama. It revolves around a 'timeless love story' and caters to a class audience. The Hindi-Telugu bilingual stars Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist and is her first movie with the Mirchi star. It will hit the screens this Sankranti. Prabhas also has the actioner Salaar, Sandeep Vanga's Spirit and the Nag Ashwin-directed Project K in his kitty.