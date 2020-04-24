Prabhas fans achieve a special feat on Twitter as the film 'Darling' completes a decade

Prabhas is beyond any doubt one of the biggest and most sought-after stars in Telugu cinema today. The mass hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his dashing screen presence and dedication to the craft. The pan-India sensation’s 2010 release Darling recently completed a decade and this prompted ‘die-hard fans’ to send out congratulatory tweets to celebrate the big occasion. The hastag ‘Decade For Classic Darling’ was used in in four million tweets and this made it the biggest ‘anniversary trend’ in the history of Tollywood.

The hashtag beat its nearest #2YearsForBharatAneNenu (2.75 Million) by a big margin and this left Mahesh Babu fans surprised.

Darling, directed by A Karunakaran, revolved around what happens when the protagonist find himself in an unexpected problem because of the daughter of a don. The cast included Kajal Aggarwal, Shraddha Das and Mukesh Rishi. A commercial success, the flick was dubbed in to Hindi as Sabse Bhadkar Hum. It was remade in Kannada as Bulbul with Darshan in the lead.

Coming back to Prabhas, he was last seen in the pan-India biggie Saaho that emerged as a runaway hit in the Hindi belt despite receiving mixed reviews. It, however, did not live up to expectations in other markets. The action-thriller had a strong cast that included Shraddha Kapoor, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Murali Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Evelyn Sharma.

He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Prabhas 20 that marks his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. The film, being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, features the Baahubali hero in a stylish new avatar that is touted to be a feast for movie buffs. ‘Aravinda’ had recently revealed that the film has a classy romantic track.

Prabhas 20 is likely to hit screens later this year but this might not happen due to the coronavirus lockdown.