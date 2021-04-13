Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Sonu Sood and others wish their fans on 'Ugadi'

Prabhas, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun wish their fans on 'Ugadi'

Telugu superstar Prabhas shared a new poster of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam on the occassion

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2021, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 14:06 ist
The poster of Radhe Shyam. Credit: Instagram/ @actorprabhas

Telugu superstar Prabhas greeted his fans on Ugadi with a peek into his upcoming film.

The Baahubali actor shared the poster of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam on his official Instagram account with the caption, "One binding factor of the celebrations of these beautiful festivals is LOVE. Feel it. Cherish it. Spread it."

He also added, "Wishing you and your loved ones a very Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Vishu, Puthandu, Jur Sital, Cheti Chand, Bohag Bihu, Navreh & Poila Boshak."

Radhe Shyam is an upcoming Indian romantic drama film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. It is scheduled to release on July 30, 2021.

Other superstars like Jr. NTR, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Sonu Sood and Bollywood legend Hema Malini also extended their greetings to fans on the occasion of Ugadi and the new years of various communities in the country. 

Jr NTR tweeted, "Happy Ugadi of Sri Plavanama Year. Wishing everyone a #HappyUgadi."

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi. Peace, joy, and prosperity always! Let's celebrate new beginnings with our loved ones at home. Stay safe."

Known his tremendous humanitarian services to society, actor Sonu Sood had a heart-warming message to share. Retweeting the story of an ailing elderly woman Sood wrote, "Her mother's health is my responsibility. Will send her home soon. Let's celebrate this new year by saving a life. Happy baisakhi, Happy ugadi."

Hema Malini tweeted, "True, the pandemic has raised its ugly head again! This new year ( Ugadi, Gudipadwa celebrated today)Tamil Puthandu tomorrow, Bengali Poila Boishakh, Kerala’s Vishu are all celebrated this month, Wish you all a safe & healthy new year - take good care of yourselves."

Rana Daggubati wished his fans on Ugadi by sharing a poster of his upcoming film, Virata Parvam. Virata Parvam is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language period drama film written and directed by Venu Udugula, and produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film stars Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati while Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand play supporting roles. It is supposed to release on April 30, 2021.

 

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun tweeted, "Happy Ugadi of Sri Plava Nama year to you and your family members."

 

