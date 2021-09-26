Prabhas likely to appear on Jr NTR's show 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu': Reports

Pan-India star Prabhas is likely to appear as a guest contestant of the Jr NTR-hosted Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, according to reports. The offer has already been made and 'Darling' is set to take a call on the matter in the coming days. An official announcement on this will be made once the mass hero signs the dotted line

The perception is that Prabhas mania has the potential to help the already popular show get wider patronage. EMK garnered a fair deal of attention when Ram Charan appeared on the opening episode to promote the pan-India film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR). Ace filmmakers S S Rajamouli and Koratala Siva appeared on the show after the 'Mega Power Star'. Mahesh Babu recently show for EMK, giving movie buffs a reason to rejoice.

Tarak, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be seen in the previously-mentioned RRR. The biggie is touted to be a period drama and revolves around the friendship between two real freedom fighters--Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The 'pride of Indian cinema' has a stellar cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran. It was to be released in theatres on October 13 but the plan was dropped due to Covid-19 restrictions in key markets.

Tarak is set to collaborate with Koratala Siva for NTR 30.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Radhe Shyam. The romantic drama has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame and revolves around the journey of two timeless lovers. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist and marks her first collaboration with the Baahubali hero.

Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram in Adipurush, touted to be an adaptation of The Ramayana. Its cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. He is paired opposite Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's Project K. He has also teamed up with KGF helmer Prashanth Neel for the actioner Salaar. There have been talks of him collaborating with Siddharth Anand, the director of films such as War and Bang Bang, for a spy movie.